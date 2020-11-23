Shanghai airport Covid scare sparks ‘chaotic’ mass testing

Positive COVID-19 tests occurring at Shangai’s Pudong airport has sparked a massive wave of testing, with thousands of people being swabbed for COVID-19 as chaos ensues. Authorities required all cargo staff working at the airport to attend a mandatory testing session on Sunday, which was reportedly a calm and orderly process. However, videos also show mass testing sites in which officials in hazmat suits corral rowdy crowds into a restricted space.

China reported that more than 16,000 people were tested overnight and did not offer any explanation for the video footage or alleged chaos. Several cargo workers and other airport staff were also found to have been infected by the virus. Shanghai has reported just seven local cases since November 9, and prior to that, the city went five months with no new infections.