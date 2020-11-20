Interagency Committee Issues Recommendations for Using Cloud to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence

The Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence has released recommendations for how agencies can utilize cloud computing resources for research and development efforts. The report highlights that cloud computing provides reliable and agile computing capabilities despite technical and administrative challenges that remain in the technology. The committee created the publication at the direction of President Trump via a 2019 executive order.

Key recommendations include a program to launch and support pilot projects seeking to find advantages and challenges associated with government usage of commercial clouds in conducting AI research. The Committee also finds that this process could help improve education and training opportunities. Furthermore, the group seeks to establish and publish documentation of best practices for seamless use of cloud platforms for AI to aid agencies in their own endeavors using the technology.

