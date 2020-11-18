Americold, a US-based cold storage firm, has taken its networks offline following an alleged ransomware attack that affected business operations. Americold offers temperature-controlled warehouses and transportation for heat-sensitive items such as vaccines. The security incident occurred on Monday, due to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company stated that it took the necessary steps to contain the attack and implemented their security policies accordingly.

Americold has been working closely with outside cybersecurity experts, legal counsel, and law enforcement to investigate the attack and determine the extent to which its systems were affected. Americold works with high-profile clients, including many in the healthcare industry. The nature of Americold’s services means that operation outages have the potential to seriously impact customers.

Read More: Americold Operations Downed by Cyber-Attack