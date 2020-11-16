Five U.S. Troops Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Egypt

On Thursday, five US service members died after their helicopter, a UH-60 Black Hawk, crashed off the Egyptian coast. The servicemen were on a peacekeeping mission in the Sinai peninsula at the time of the crash, according to the Multinational Force and Observers organizations. A French and Czech service member also died in the crash. One US member survived and is still receiving treatment in a local hospital.

The troops were members of a multinational force that maintains the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord, promoting stabilization between the two countries and taking steps to promote peace. Officials have stated that the crash was a result of mechanical failure and not something malicious. The US Central Command has declined to comment on the mission, stating that there is no information to indicate that the crash was anything except an accident.

