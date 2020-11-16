Ethiopia’s Tigray leader confirms firing missiles at Eritrea

Rebel groups in the Tigray region fired missiles at Eritrea’s capital over the weekend, according to the group which has since taken responsibility for the attack. This represents a huge escalation in the conflict in northern Ethiopia between Tigray rebels and the federal government. The incident marks the first time that the conflict has spilled over an international border, sparking concern among political leaders.

Tigray’s regional President Debretsion Gebremichael refused to state how many missiles were fired at Asmara, the capital of Eritrea but claimed that it was the only city targeted by the rebels. The escalating civil war concerns the US, as Ethiopia is a key US security ally in northern Africa. It could also destabilize the entire region, as an outright civil war could result in thousands of refugees fleeing to Sudan. The US has condemned the attacks, calling them unjustifiable.

