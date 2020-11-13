Sweden has delayed its decision to ban all Huawei equipment from the country’s development of 5G capabilities while it reconsiders the merits of the case against the powerful Chinese telecoms company. The ruling was made by the Stockholm administrative court just one day before an auction of 5G network frequencies was scheduled to occur. The auction has been postponed due to the ban suspension.

Huawei has contested the ban, calling it a security risk as it violates individual rights and EU legal principles. Huawei claimed that it is in line to ensure that the use of its equipment in the 5G networks does not harm Sweden’s security or 5G capabilities. Huawei also stated that the bans it is facing worldwide in countries like the US and the UK are causing irreparable harm to the company.

Read More: Huawei Wins Stay Against Exclusion From Sweden 5G