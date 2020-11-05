Inside Saudi Arabia’s Innovative Strategy To Become A Global Leader In Artificial Intelligence

Saudi Arabia recently hosted a Global AI Summit organized by the Saudi Data and AI Authority group. The summit focused on building Saudi Arabia’s power in the artificial intelligence industry, naming it imperative to the country’s digital economy agenda. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been attempting to reinvent itself as a global leader in AI and in the development of a sustainable and digitally driven future.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz spoke at the Summit, calling 2020 a year in which Saudi Arabia made significant strides towards its AI development goals. Saudi Arabia’s KSA has been positioning itself as the new innovative platform for international collaboration on the technology, connecting with the World Bank, ITU, and UN. The Summit’s official theme was “AI for the good of humanity,” expressing Saudi Arabia’s main goal of creating technology that will further the quality of life within the country. Positive dialogues between advanced and developing nations, government leaders, social entrepreneurs, and tech giants occurred at the 2020 meeting.

