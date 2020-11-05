California Votes to Strengthen Privacy Laws

During this election cycle, Californians have voted to increase their state’s privacy laws, allowing consumers to have more of a say in how their data is utilized by organizations and big tech companies. The law, proposition 24, won 56% of votes this fall as Californians flocked to the polls to elect a new president. The proposition will bring in the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), which is designed to fix privacy loopholes existing in its predecessor, the California Consumer Privacy Act.

The main changes enacted through the proposition’s passing will include a tripling of fines for violations involving the spread of data or information on those under the age of 16, new rights for consumers to prohibit businesses from using certain categories of personal data such as health, finances, race, or precise location, and “do not sell” laws protecting users from having their information shared between companies. The CPRA will also create a new law enforcement body that will be responsible for imposing fines for corporate negligence resulting in the theft of credentials or data breaches.

