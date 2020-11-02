Earlier this week, three US agencies released a warning claiming that there is an imminent cybercrime threat to US hospitals and health care providers amid the pandemic. The alert was issued on Wednesday and was accompanied by an online conference call between the CEOs of health care entities and the US agencies. Now, some hospitals are seeing an influx in cyberattack attempts while the whole country is experiencing a wave.

Several US hospitals have been hit by ransomware since the warning was issued, including the University of Vermont Medical Center (VMC). The VMC stated that the attack had variable impacts on patient care. Security researchers claim that medical centers that have access to a large number of finances are more attractive to the attackers. In the past few weeks, 400 hospitals in the UK and US have been hit with cyberattacks.

Read More: Ransomware Surge Imperils Hospitals as Pandemic Intensifies