U.S. faces record surge of coronavirus cases as election looms

A surge in coronavirus cases in the United States is seeing hospitals reaching capacity and nearly 1,000 deaths a day. 21 states on Thursday reported the highest number of daily hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The country’s attention is largely focussed on the presidential election, and not on the rising cases. Some of the most affected states include Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. These states are also some of the most critically contested in the campaign for the next president of the United States.

Although the pandemic has outlasted nine months, many states still do not feel prepared to handle the outbreaks. The testing is still not available enough and there continue to be large outbreaks across the country. Although President Trump contracted the virus, he returned to holding rallies for supporters shortly after his quarantine. Many people continue to criticize the president’s handling of the pandemic, especially as this new wave of the virus poses even more threat to the country than before.

