At least 25 dead and scores missing after Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam

Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to search for survivors across Vietnam following a devastating Typhoon called Molave which is one of the strongest recorded in the region over the past few decades. The natural disaster has left 25 dead so far, with scores still missing. The Typhoon triggered landslides due to torrential downpour, costing the country more casualties in the remote areas of Quang Nam.

State media reported that 12 fishermen died at sea while 13 people were killed in Quang Nam. According to authorities, two Navy vessels were mobilized to find the missing fishermen after their boat sank trying to return to the mainland. The Typhoon has also left millions without electricity and caused damage to over 56,000 houses. It has now weakened to a tropical depression since making landfall and is expected to reach Laos by Thursday.