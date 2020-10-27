Surveillance company harassed female employees using its own facial recognition technology

A Silicon Valley surveillance startup is being charged with sexism and discrimination after a company sales director utilized its own facial recognition systems to harass female workers. The company, Verkada, equips its offices with its own surveillance cameras. Last year, one employee allegedly used the cameras to take photos of female colleagues and posted them in an inappropriately named slack channel accompanied by sexually explicit jokes.

Employees conceded that a group of men leading the sales team had grown up and played football together in high school, claiming that this connection contributed to the sexist culture at Verkada. The security cameras have the ability to utilize face search technology and pinpoint an individual in a sea of faces. This technology was reportedly used by ten members of the sales team leadership to photograph female employees and share the sometimes inappropriate photographs with the rest of the time while cracking horrific dirty jokes through workplace computers and the company Slack.

