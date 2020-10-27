Global RiskNews Briefs

Protesters clash with police in northern Italy as anger mounts over Covid-19 restrictions

27 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Italians are unsatisfied with the new lockdown restrictions imposed across the country as cases begin to rise for the second time. On Monday night, protests became violent as demonstrators clashed with the police throughout northern Italy. In Turin, dozens were wounded as protestors created fires in garbage bins and looted through luxury boutiques such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

In Milan, protestors were met with tear gas released to disperse the large crowds. Social media footage from Milan shows demonstrators utilizing flares and destroying street barricades down to subway stairs. Italy and Milan’s local law enforcement are launching an investigation to determine whether political ideology was a motivating factor behind the protests. The new restrictions include a curfew for bars and restaurants set at approximately 6 p.m., the closure of cinemas, gyms, and swimming pools, and additional local lockdown measures.

