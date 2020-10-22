Lebanon Brings Back Hariri as Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Saad Hariri, former Lebanese Prime Minister, has been nominated to serve again just a year after his resignation due to popular protests. Hariri’s nomination is risky due to ongoing protests over government negligence and protests seeking an overhaul of the political system following an explosion that rocked the capital city of Beirut. Hariri has been tasked with forming a new government with the backing of the majority of Lebanese lawmakers.

Hariri vowed to re-establish a strong political system as Lebanon is on the brink of a collapse and economic devastation presenting a risk to national security. Hassan Diab, the leader of the last government, resigned in the wake of the explosion, which killed almost 200. Diab also faced an economic crisis that pushed half the population into poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic during his administration.

