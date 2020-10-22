FBI says Iran and Russia have US voter information

The FBI has conceded that Iran and Russia have obtained access to US voter information amid an email espionage attempt to intimidate Democratic voters ahead of the election. Both countries have denied accusations of election interference with Iran adding that it makes no difference for them who wins in November. Russia stated that the accusations were incessant and groundless.

The Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, held a briefing to inform the media of the potential for foreign interference, a testament to the government’s concerns over disinformation campaigns originating from foreign actors. US voter data could be leveraged to communicate false information to registered voters in hopes that they refrain from voting or vote for a certain party. Ratcliffe stated that the campaigns are designed to “undermine confidence in American democracy.”