On this week 70 years ago, a war called the “War the Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea” by the Chinese occurred. The war’s anniversary celebrations are often an occasion for anti-US rhetoric, as the war was seen as a great victory by China and North Korea. Depending on China’s current relationship with the US, the anniversary is celebrated in many different ways. In 2000, the anniversary consisted of a large-scale commemoration amid the NATO bombing of a Chinese embassy in Belgrade causing an anti-US sentiment in China.

In 2010, the anniversary was far calmer, as Chinese President Hu Jintao supported a relationship with US President Obama in Washington. This year the 70th anniversary will consist of an important speech as well as aggressive celebrations as tensions between the US and China remain at a record high. A week of events will preface the commemoration to celebrate China’s victory against the US in North Korea.