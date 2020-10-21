Global RiskNews Briefs

Israel, U.A.E. to Allow Citizens Visa-Free Travel

21 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have made history in agreeing to allow their citizens to travel freely between the countries with no visas. Direct flights from Israel to the U.A.E have begun to take place, marking the first arrangement of the sort between Israel and an Arab state. The new development aims to increase business, economic prosperity, and tourism. The eradication of the visa requirement will offer increased travel, according to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It will also facilitate an increase in the exchange of goods, services, technology, and knowledge that will benefit both sides. Israel and the U.A.E also signed other agreements, including ones pertaining to the protection of aviation, science, technology, and investment. The deals are a result of a US-brokered peace agreement administered in September between the two countries. The agreement shifted the former enemies against a common foe, Iran. Last month, Bahrain established diplomatic ties with the US ally in the Middle East, and Sudan is expected to do the same if Washington removes the country from the list of nations that sponsor terror organizations.

Read More: Israel, U.A.E. to Allow Citizens Visa-Free Travel

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

