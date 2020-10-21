Eyewitnesses say Nigerian forces opened fire on protesters in Lagos

On Tuesday, anti-police brutality protests in Lagos turned violent after a state-wide curfew was imposed and soldiers opened fire on groups of multiple demonstrators. The protests have been occurring daily across the country for over two weeks due to claims of kidnapping, harassment, and extortion. The claims are against a special police unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, who is allegedly using its power to violate and abuse citizens.

Riot police were deployed to the city at the beginning of the protests, however, witnesses report that after the lights were tired off at the Nigerian Lekki tollgate, Nigerian army members opened fire. According to demonstrators, barricades on both sides prevented ambulances from arriving at the scene. Other witnesses stated that the gunshots continued for 10 to 15 minutes, with some seeing multiple bodies lying on the ground. No official casualty reports have been filed, however, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has told security agents to refrain from arresting individuals solely on account of a curfew violation.