DR Congo jail break: ‘Islamist ADF rebels’ free 1,300 inmates

The Allied Defence Forces, an Islamic extremist group, has allegedly freed over 1,300 inmates from a jail in the city of Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. According to officials, Islamist rebels attacked the facility and were able to free all of the inmates except 100. The ADF likely launched the attack targeting its members being held in the Kangbayi prison and freeing all of the inmates instead.

The ADF has been around for two decades and was formed in the neighboring country of Uganda with the goal of combatting discrimination against Muslims. After being driven out by Ugandan military forces, the group relocated to eastern Congo. The group has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack, however, officials are fairly certain it was them.