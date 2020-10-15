Cybercriminals Steal Nearly 1TB of Data from Miami-Based International Tech Firm

A recent cyberattack targeting a Miami-based tech firm called Intcomex has been traced back to a Russian-language hacker forum. The ransomware attack exposed almost a terabyte of financial and personally identifiable information and documents, which were leaked on the Russian forum. The stolen information includes full credit-card information, scans of sensitive documents such as passports, bank statements, financial documents, and more highly sensitive information.

Intcomex provides technology products and services to Latin America and the Caribbean. Although it is unclear when the ransomware attack occurred, the information was leaked in two parts onto the forum, on September 14 and September 20 of this year. A Russian note attached to the data claims that the threat actors behind the attack are awaiting ransom payment, threatening to release more serious data if the demands are not met. Full credit card information is highly attractive to hackers, and it is likely that more details will be released in the future.