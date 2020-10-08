‘Bahamut’ Threat Group Targets Government & Industry in Middle East

Researchers have been investigating a hack-for-hire cyber threat group named Bahamut and have alleged that the group was involved in attacks against government officials and businesses within the Middle East and South Asia regions. According to researchers, the group hits its targets with sophisticated credential harvesting attacks, phishing campaigns, zero-day exploits, and new Windows malware samples.

The group may be politically motivated, boasting a wide range of targets mainly located in India, Pakistan, UAE, and Qatar. Researchers report that the group’s interests remain concentrated in South Asia and the Persian Gulf, adding that there is little threat to US organizations. The group has also been called Windshift, Urpage, and Ehdevel by other research organizations throughout their investigations into the cyberespionage group.

