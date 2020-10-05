CyberNews Briefs

UN Shipping Agency Forced Offline After Cyber-Attack

05 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

The United Nations agency for international shipping, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has reportedly been the victim of a cyberattack that forced several of its services online. The organization is tasked with enforcing regulations and ensuring the safety and security of global shipping. Last Wednesday, the IMO released a tweet revealing that it was experiencing technical issues, however, a day later it confirmed that it had been hit with a cyberattack.

On Friday, IMO stated that several services, including the Global Integrated Shipping Information Systems database, document repository, and Virtual Publications had been taken offline by the attack but have since been restored. The organization stated that security teams are working on getting other unnamed services back online.

Read More: UN Shipping Agency Forced Offline After Cyber-Attack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Critical Grindr Account Takeover Bug Rings Alarm Bells

October 5, 2020

U.S. patchwork of state, county election computer networks still vulnerable to cyberattacks

October 2, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2