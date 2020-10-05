The United Nations agency for international shipping, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has reportedly been the victim of a cyberattack that forced several of its services online. The organization is tasked with enforcing regulations and ensuring the safety and security of global shipping. Last Wednesday, the IMO released a tweet revealing that it was experiencing technical issues, however, a day later it confirmed that it had been hit with a cyberattack.

On Friday, IMO stated that several services, including the Global Integrated Shipping Information Systems database, document repository, and Virtual Publications had been taken offline by the attack but have since been restored. The organization stated that security teams are working on getting other unnamed services back online.

Read More: UN Shipping Agency Forced Offline After Cyber-Attack