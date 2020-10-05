Paris to shut bars and raise alert to maximum

In France, the capital city of Paris is planning on shutting down all bars on Tuesday after several COVID-19 outbreaks occurred within the city. Paris will also be raising the alert level to the maximum possible after several days of high infection rates and newly reported cases. In an effort to stop further spread of the virus, the city will close bars, gyms, and swimming pools for two weeks. Restaurants will remain open at the time, with the enforcement of stricter hygiene rules.

On Sunday, France reported 12,565 new cases of the infectious COVID-19 virus. France is looking to slow down the infection rate to ensure that the health system is not overwhelmed and that hospitals can manage the influx of patients. France’s maximum alert level can be enacted when the infection rate in a locality exceeded 250 infections per 100,000 people. According to health officials, there are currently 203 active COVID-19 cluster outbreaks in Paris. Officials also state that working from home is essential during this time.

