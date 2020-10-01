House Democrats to Call for Big Tech Breakups

Democratic lawmakers reportedly plan to introduce legislation that would break up the power of big technology companies that currently rule over the US’s tech industry. This may look like a forced separation of online platforms. The House Antitrust Subcommittee is currently wrapping up a 15-month probe into big tech companies Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook. The CEOs appeared in court in July for a hearing related to the investigation, which consisted of the committee analyzing and collecting more than one million documents from the companies and its competitors.

The panel may introduce methods to cut back Big Tech’s power, such as banning Amazon from competing with sellers on its e-commerce site and similar cutbacks for the other investigated entities. The rest of the House awaits the committee’s final report before any measures will be set forth, including bipartisan policy shifts that would reduce Big Tech’s capabilities.

