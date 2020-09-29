Global RiskNews Briefs

Global Covid-19 death toll passes one million

29 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Over the weekend, the number of people who have died worldwide due to COVID-19 complications has passed one million. Many regions are reporting a second wave of infections while others have failed to quell the first outbreaks. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that deaths in Brazil, the US, and India make up nearly half of the total, with 500,000 collective deaths.

Experts have warned that realistically, the death toll is much higher due to countries underreporting deaths and others having a cause of death as unrelated to COVID-19 on their death certificate. The milestone comes nearly 10 months after the first news of the virus emerged from Wuhan, China. The pandemic has now reached 188 countries and infected more than 32 million.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

