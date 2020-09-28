Global RiskNews Briefs

U.S. Warns Iraq It Is Preparing to Shut Down Baghdad Embassy

28 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

The Trump administration has announced it will be closing the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq if the Iraqi government refuses to stop a series of rocket attacks by Shiite militias against US interests. This marks a new crisis in the tensions between the two countries, who are allies. Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, delivered the warning to Iraqi authorities, including Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller told Iraq’s foreign minister that the policy decision had been directed by President Trump.

The State Department and the US Embassy have not released further comments on the announcement, which risks the allyship the two countries have built up after years of tensions and conflict. The Trump administration is planning on taking preliminary steps to close the embassy over the next few months before reportedly closing its doors permanently. This gradual withdrawal offers Washington some time to reverse the move if Iraqi authorities take decisive action in preserving US facilities from Shiite militias.

Read More: U.S. Warns Iraq It Is Preparing to Shut Down Baghdad Embassy

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

U.S., Greece Formally Agree to Collaborate on Science and Technology

September 29, 2020

Lawmakers Propose $1M to Examine How Mis- And Disinformation Impacted COVID-19 Response

September 28, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2