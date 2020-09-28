CyberNews Briefs

Suspicious logins reported after ransomware attack on US govt contractor

28 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Last week, US government contractor Tyler Technologies admitted that they had suffered from a ransomware attack that compromised their servers and locked access to some internal documents. However, new information on the case has emerged, as its customers have reported that they observed suspicious logins and previously unnoticed RATs on their networks and servers. According to the company, the threat actor gained access to its networks on Wednesday, September 23. Security experts have criticized the company for not taking the threat seriously enough.

Tyler initially reported that only its internal corporate network and phone systems were impacted, however, the company changed their statement on Saturday, now stating that customers may have been impacted as well. Tyler announced that it will now be enforcing precautionary password resets in order to mitigate the potential risk that customer networks were breached as well.

Read More: Suspicious logins reported after ransomware attack on US govt contractor

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Global Covid-19 death toll passes one million

September 29, 2020

Hacking Voting Systems to Be a Federal Crime in US

September 29, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2