Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns, Deepening Country’s Political Crisis

On Saturday, Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib resigned, abandoning his efforts to form a new government. This initiative was facilitated by France, who sought to end political stalemate and impasse within the country to unlock international aid following a devastating explosion in the capital of Beirut last month. Adib’s resignation reportedly comes after the collapse of a consensus among Lebanon’s political elite over government reforms.

The political elite disagreed on which parties would control which key ministries as set forth by the reforms. Adib was named as the leading figure in Lebanon just under a month ago following the deadly blast. French President Macron described political failure as a betrayal to the people, stating that the Lebanese political leaders refused to set differences aside and act in good faith.

