News BriefsTechnology

Lawmakers Propose $1M to Examine How Mis- And Disinformation Impacted COVID-19 Response

28 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

On Thursday, Democratic Congressmen introduced legislation that would give $1 million to the National Science Foundation to aid in their probe, which is investigating how online disinformation disrupted the US public response to COVID-19. The study would be mandated if the legislation were to pass, authorized by the COVID-19 Disinformation Research and Reporting Act. The probe would analyze how foreign and domestic sources aimed to purposefully relay inaccurate information to the public in order to sway opinions on the virus, including mask-wearing and its legitimacy.

The US is still working to contain the virus, which has caused 200,000 American deaths. Meanwhile, the information security industry has been combatting misinformation relating to the pandemic, specifically through social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. According to experts, conspiracy theories, myths, and hoaxes have continued to circulate across social media apps at potentially unprecedented rates.

Read More: Lawmakers Propose $1M to Examine How Mis- And Disinformation Impacted COVID-19 Response

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Global Covid-19 death toll passes one million

September 29, 2020

U.S., Greece Formally Agree to Collaborate on Science and Technology

September 29, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2