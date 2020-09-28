Clashes break out between Armenia and Azerbaijan over disputed region

Long-standing tensions between bordering countries Armenia and Azerbaijan have escalated over the weekend in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Both countries have accused one another of conducting attacks against civilians due to casualties reported. The former Soviet republics have been fighting over the territory for years, even after a war that concluded in 1994. The contested area lies within the borders of Azerbaijan, and despite the recent flare-up in conflict, military interference in the region is not uncommon.

Armenia stated that it was responding to missile attacks launched by Azerbaijan on Sunday, however, Azerbaijan claims that the attacks were retaliation for the civilian deaths. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the country had shot down helicopters, tanks, and 3 UAVs over the weekend. The Republic of Artsakh, a de-facto independent of the Armenian state that is not recognized internationally and controls the disputed region stated that it had lost positions to Azerbaijan. Armenia also claims that Azerbaijan targeted civilians in peaceful areas such as Stepanakert, the region’s capital.

