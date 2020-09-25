UK and France record most daily cases since start of pandemic, as university outbreaks linked to parties

The UK and France are facing renewed outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus, each reporting their highest rise in daily case numbers on Thursday. European universities have been especially hard-hit following students’ return to campuses. Scotland has told their students that they must remain within their household and refrain from having guests or attending social gatherings while other universities in the UK and France have released similar statements.

In 24 hours, France reported roughly 16,000 new cases. France’s death toll is now at 31,511 with 497,237 total cases reported. In the UK, 6,634 cases were recorded on Thursday, raising its overall case total to 416,363, according to data from Public Health England (PHE). PHE stated that positivity rates have been increasing across all age groups and that hospitals are observing a spike in admission rates for COVID-19 complications. On Thursday, Spain also saw an uptick in daily cases, reporting 10,653, raising the total to 704,209. Cases occurring in Madrid account for roughly 30% of the total new infections.