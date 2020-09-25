A Nigerian hacker named Olumide Ogunremi, also known as Tony Williams, has been sentenced to 36 months in prison in the US for his role in a cyber campaign targeting US government employees. Ogunrmei has admitted to the crimes, which consist of computer hacking and identity theft charges. Court documents show that Ogunremi and his partners began the scheme in July 2013 and operated at least through December of the same year, specifically targeitng US agencies’ email systems.

The cybercriminals tricked US employees into creating fradulent sites that mimic the emails and sites of US government agencies, notably the US Environmental Protection Agency, and then distributed phishing messages to targets. The targets then visited the fake pages and unknowingly handed over credentials. The credentials were then leveraged to access US government employee email accounts, while the cybercriminals ordered office products that were shipped overseas by Ogunremi and his co-conspirators.

Read More: Nigerian Hacker Sentenced to Prison in U.S. for Targeting Government Employees