Facebook Shuts Down 155 ‘Fake’ Accounts Run From China It Says Targeted U.S. Politics

23 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Yesterday, Facebook’s head of security Nathaniel Gleicher announced that the platform had removed 155 accounts, 11 pages, 9 groups, and 6 Instagram accounts for violating policies against foreign interference in US politics. Facebook defines this violation as a coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign government entity. The network gained almost no following, according to Facebook, distributing content against and for presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Roughly 133,000 users followed one of the pages, while 61,000 people joined one or more of the groups. The cell was uncovered as part of an internal investigation into suspected inauthentic political behavior. Cybersecurity teams found links to individuals in the Fujian province of China.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

