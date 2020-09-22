In political turmoil and economic collapse, Lebanon could now be overwhelmed by Covid-19

in Lebanon, COVID-19 daily case reports are skyrocketing following a deadly blast that injured thousands and killed hundreds. Lebanon is currently facing an economic crisis and political turmoil. Re-imposing new lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus could result in full economic collapse as well as severe political instability.

Medical professionals in the country have warned that the healthcare industry could be easily overwhelmed in the near future, which in turn could result in a higher pandemic death toll. On Sunday, the country reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, hitting a record high for the third day in a row. In total, Lebanon has reported roughly 30,000 cases of the virus as well as 307 deaths. According to health officials, about 10% of those testing for the infectious disease are receiving positive results.