Global RiskNews Briefs

Sanctioned Putin associate ‘laundered millions’ through Barclays

21 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

According to recently leaked documents, one of Vladimir Putin’s closest friends may have been laundering money and avoiding sanctions through Barclays Bank in London. The associate, billionaire Arkady Rotenberg, has been close to the president since childhood. Barclays has released a statement claiming that it has met all legal duties following financial restrictions imposed on Rotenberg by the US and the EU in 2014. This means that Western banks could face penalties or consequences for doing business with him.

The confidential files reveal how Rotenberg’s companies kept secret accounts. The document leak has been named the FinCEN Files. In March of 2014, the US imposed economic sanctions amid the annexation of Crimea in Ukraine, designating Rotenberg and his brother Boris members of the Russian leadership’s inner circle. Therefore, the sanctions applied to the two men as well. Throughout the past few years, Rotenberg’s companies used money obtained through contracts awarded by the Russian state to build gas pipelines, roads, and a power station.

Read More: Sanctioned Putin associate ‘laundered millions’ through Barclays

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

EU Hardens Stance Toward Belarus Leader Amid Talks on Sanctions

September 22, 2020

Six Indicted for Bribing Amazon Workers in $100m Scheme

September 22, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2