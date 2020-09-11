Pompeo says Afghan negotiations likely to be ‘contentious’

Eagerly anticipated negotiations between opposition parties within Afghanistan’s complex political specter are likely to be contentious, according to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. However, the only way to resolve conflict within the region is likely through negotiations between the two parties, following decades of relentless conflict.

Pompeo’s comments were made as he was on his way to Qatar, where the negotiations are set to take place on Saturday following a ceremonial procedure. The groups will undertake the difficult task of creating a road map and set of policies for post-war Afghanistan. The negotiations were originally laid out through a peace deal brokered by Washington and the Taliban, signed in Doha in late February. The negotiations and subsequent procedures will aim to end the war and bring US troops home, making the end of America’s longest conflict.

