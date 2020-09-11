Global RiskNews Briefs

Pompeo says Afghan negotiations likely to be ‘contentious’

11 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Eagerly anticipated negotiations between opposition parties within Afghanistan’s complex political specter are likely to be contentious, according to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. However, the only way to resolve conflict within the region is likely through negotiations between the two parties, following decades of relentless conflict.

Pompeo’s comments were made as he was on his way to Qatar, where the negotiations are set to take place on Saturday following a ceremonial procedure. The groups will undertake the difficult task of creating a road map and set of policies for post-war Afghanistan. The negotiations were originally laid out through a peace deal brokered by Washington and the Taliban, signed in Doha in late February. The negotiations and subsequent procedures will aim to end the war and bring US troops home, making the end of America’s longest conflict.

Read More: Pompeo says Afghan negotiations likely to be ‘contentious’

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

India and China to ‘quickly disengage’ from border standoff

September 11, 2020

Microsoft confirms Chinese, Iranian, and Russian cyber-attacks on Biden and Trump campaigns

September 11, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2