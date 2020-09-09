CyberNews Briefs

Microsoft Fixes 129 Vulnerabilities for September’s Patch Tuesday

09 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Microsoft’s September Patch Tuesday saw fixes released for 129 common vulnerabilities and exposures, including 23 critical vulnerabilities. September now marks seven consecutive months in which Microsoft patched over 110 bugs in its monthly rollout, and raises its yearly total to just under 1,000.

This month, vulnerabilities in Microsoft Windows, Edge Browser, ChakraCore, Internet Explorer, and other services were addressed. In total, 105 of the patched bugs were classified as important, while 23 were identified as critical. Although none of the flaws patched in this month’s roundup were under active attack, a Microsoft Exchange memory corruption vulnerability has caught the attention of security researchers for its severity.

Read More: Microsoft Fixes 129 Vulnerabilities for September’s Patch Tuesday

