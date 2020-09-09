Kabul bomb targets VP, kills 10 civilians

In Kabul, Afghanistan, a targeted attack against the country’s first vice president was misfired, killing 10 people and wounding at least 31 others, including several of the VP’s bodyguards. The vice president suffered minor injuries but fared well overall. No groups have claimed responsibility for the attack and the Taliban was quick to state that they had no involvement in the fatal blast.

The bomb was disguised as a streetcar on the side of the road, detonating as the VP, Amrullah Saleh, and his convoy drove by. Saleh is Afghanistan’s former intelligence chief and suffered minor burns as a result of the incident. Saleh appeared on TV shortly after and told Afghan citizens that he was alive and well, sustaining only slight burns needing medical treatment. Saleh’s younger son was traveling with him, and although it is unclear if the child suffered any minor injuries he is known to be alive and well. Saleh’s spokesman, Razwan Murad, called the attack a vicious terrorist attempt at assassinating Saleh.

