Fire Destroys Greece’s Moria Camp on Lesbos

A destructive fire originating from an unknown source has destroyed the largest refugee camp in Greece, the overpopulated Moria facility on the small island of Lesbos. Migrants were evacuated amidst the flames, suffering smoke exposure injuries. Law enforcement has blocked off roads leading from the camp into nearby towns to prevent them from leaving the area, while thousands suffer from lack of accommodation, forced to sleep on the streets.

The Greek government has declared a four-day state of emergency, which has cost many people who already have little in their possession all of their belongings and has left children sleeping on mats in the street. German foreign minister Heiko Maas spoke out about the disaster, inquiring about the distribution of refugees among those seeking admission in the EU.

