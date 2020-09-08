Researchers develop secure multi-user quantum communication network

The University of Bristol has developed a secure multi-user quantum communication network, pushing the world one step closer to achieving a totally secure internet. This would eliminate most of the growing threat of cyberattacks such as ransomware and malware attacks. The network could transform how citizens across the world communicate securely online.

The development has the potential to serve millions of users, making it the largest-ever quantum network of its kind. It could be deployed to further secure online communications. The technology can make messages airtight secure from interception. This technology has attracted a lot of interest in recent years, however, major challenges meant that little progress has been made until this point. The project represents a massive breakthrough and makes quantum internet a more realistic goal.

