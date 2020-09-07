WhatsApp Discloses 6 Bugs via Dedicated Security Site

WhatsApp, a popular messaging site owned by Facebook, recently patched and disclosed 6 new vulnerabilities. The company has pledged to be transparent when it comes to flaws within the platform, with a new advisory page to keep its customers up-to-date on security vulnerabilities, updates, and patches. WhatsApp currently boasts more than 2 million users.

According to WhatsApp, the new security advisory site aims to inform both its community of users and the security community, aiding both parties in patching vulnerabilities within a timely manner and achieving a higher level of transparency. WhatsApp has been criticized by the security industry in the past for its failure to release patches for critical vulnerabilities within an appropriate timeframe.