CyberNews Briefs

WhatsApp Discloses 6 Bugs via Dedicated Security Site

07 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

WhatsApp, a popular messaging site owned by Facebook, recently patched and disclosed 6 new vulnerabilities. The company has pledged to be transparent when it comes to flaws within the platform, with a new advisory page to keep its customers up-to-date on security vulnerabilities, updates, and patches. WhatsApp currently boasts more than 2 million users.

According to WhatsApp, the new security advisory site aims to inform both its community of users and the security community, aiding both parties in patching vulnerabilities within a timely manner and achieving a higher level of transparency. WhatsApp has been criticized by the security industry in the past for its failure to release patches for critical vulnerabilities within an appropriate timeframe.

Read More: WhatsApp Discloses 6 Bugs via Dedicated Security Site

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Service NSW reveals 738GB of customer data was stolen during email breach

September 7, 2020

A Critical Flaw Is Affecting Thousands of WordPress Sites

September 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2