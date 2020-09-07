Coronavirus: India overtakes Brazil in Covid-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, India has surpassed Brazil to become second in the world in the highest number of COVID-19 cases, recording 90,000 new cases in just one day. India has reported 4,204,613 cases and 71,642 deaths. The infections largely came from five different states. The Indian government has slowly and continuously lifted restrictions, attempting to provide economic relief amid a recession and millions of lost jobs since the virus hit the country in March.

Over the past week, India’s daily reported cases have increased drastically, with more than 75,000 new infections per day. The states with the most cases include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populated state, bordering Dehli. Dehli has also seen more than 3,200 new infections in the past 24 hours, the city’s highest daily infection rate in over two months.

