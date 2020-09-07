Global RiskNews Briefs

100,000 march in Minsk to demand Belarus leader resigns

07 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

On Sunday, tens of thousands of Belarusians gathered in the capital city of Minsk to protest the results of a recent election that kept President Alexander Lukashenko in power. The protests have been ongoing for roughly five weeks, as demonstrators call for the authoritarian leader to resign. Belarus’s opposition party has claimed that the results of the election were skewed and unjust, demanding a fair election.

The protests are unprecedented in Belarus, which has been under Lukashenko’s rule since 1994. Protests occurred in other major cities throughout the country, however, the demonstration in Minsk attracted a massive crowd. The election resulted in Lukashenko receiving 80% of the vote, leading him to victory in achieving a sixth term in office. Lukashenko has denied all claims of an unfair election or interference. On Sunday, dozens of protestors were arrested in Minsk and Grodno although the gatherings have avoided clashes with security forces since the first week when 7,000 were arrested and hundreds more were beaten by law enforcement.

Read More: 100,000 march in Minsk to demand Belarus leader resigns

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Nearly 300 arrested in Hong Kong protests over postponed local elections

September 7, 2020

Service NSW reveals 738GB of customer data was stolen during email breach

September 7, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2