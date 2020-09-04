CyberNews Briefs

NSA Mass Surveillance Program Illegal, U.S. Court Rules

04 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Although the NSA has maintained that its mass surveillance program was efficient in stopping terrorist attacks, a new US court ruling found that the program may have been illegal, even unconstitutional. The mass surveillance program perpetrated by the NSA was exposed in 2013 by a former contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden. Snowden outed the initiative, which included listening to phone calls made by millions of Americans.

Snowden’s confessions through the cybersecurity industry for a loop as it drew controversy and worries about privacy. Snowden was charged as a criminal for his statements, however, his court ruling was mentioned in the recent case re-assessing the legality of the NSA program.

