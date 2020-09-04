NSA Mass Surveillance Program Illegal, U.S. Court Rules

Although the NSA has maintained that its mass surveillance program was efficient in stopping terrorist attacks, a new US court ruling found that the program may have been illegal, even unconstitutional. The mass surveillance program perpetrated by the NSA was exposed in 2013 by a former contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden. Snowden outed the initiative, which included listening to phone calls made by millions of Americans.

Snowden’s confessions through the cybersecurity industry for a loop as it drew controversy and worries about privacy. Snowden was charged as a criminal for his statements, however, his court ruling was mentioned in the recent case re-assessing the legality of the NSA program.