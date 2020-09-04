New medical technology, AI-microscopes, could change how doctors detect cancer. This would begin the first stage of fulfilling industry goals of applying artificial intelligence to medical imagery in detecting various illnesses and health issues. In the initiatives first step, the Defense Innovation Unit awarded a contract to Google Cloud to deliver the AI models to Predictive Health, a pilot program.

The technology will help to spot tissue that could be cancerous through the AI-powered microscope, as well as determine areas that deserve close scrutiny. The AI algorithm would be trained using Defense Department databases of cancer imagery. Google stated that it plans to use TensorFlow, which is its open-source AI software library alongside Google Cloud Healthcare API to achieve the goal. This will allow the machine to intake vast amounts of medical imagery without accessing patient-identifying information.

Read More: Microscopes Powered by Google’s AI Could Change Cancer Diagnostics