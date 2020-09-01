Turkey Detains Top Islamic State Commander in Raid

According to the Turkish government, top Islamic State commander Mahmut Ozden has been detained in Turkey. Ozden allegedly had plans to carry out an attack within his possession. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that Ozden had received orders to implement the attack when he was detained in the Adana province of Turkey.

The Islamic State announced its presence in Turkey in 2019 and has since conducted numerous attacks within the country. Ozden had allegedly been reporting back to Iraq and Syria to organize and time attacks in Turkey. Mr. Soylu announced the arrest on Twitter, praising law enforcement’s efforts in detaining the terrorist. The attack Ozden was planning for the near future consisted of 10-12 terrorists and included kidnapping several high-profile politicians.