What is Kim Yo Jong’s exact role in North Korean politics? Top South Korean officials appear divided

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, allegedly became the second most powerful North Korean figure after Kim Jong Un dictated some of his authorities to his younger sibling. However, the South Korean government disputes this claim, stating that Kim Yo Jong will not be named as a successor to her brother’s rule. South Korean lawmakers were informed on Tuesday by the Unification minister that there is a lack of evidence solidifying Kim Yo Jong’s roles within the country.

Although details of North Korea’s political system remain unknown, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo stated that Kim was likely running with political appointments, party organization, and ideological indoctrination. If Kim was able to secure leadership of the Organization and Guidance Department of the ruling Workers’ Party, this would be a definite sign of her increase in power. This claim is backed by a recent assessment from South Korean National Intelligence claiming that Kim Yong Un had dictated some of his powers to senior officials surrounding him, including Kim.