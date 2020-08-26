Global RiskNews Briefs

NATO allies are facing off in the Eastern Mediterranean

26 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Greece and Turkey, both NATO members but historical enemies, are currently involved in a Navy standoff in the Eastern Mediterranean after months of escalating tensions. This could potentially lead to a military confrontation that could wreak havoc on the whole region. Vessels from both countries displayed a show of force while occupying the contested region. The two countries are competing for gas and oil reserves, renewing decades-long disputed.

Germany has been key in de-escalating the tensions between the two countries. Meanwhile, other NATO members have been pulled into the dispute. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has been organizing direct discussions rather than provocations such as those occurring over the last few days in the Eastern Meditteranean. Maas will visit both Athens and Ankara on Tuesday, attempting to get the countries to negotiate.

