CyberNews Briefs

Transparent Tribe Mounts Ongoing Spy Campaign on Military, Government

21 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

An APT group called Transparent Tribe has been mounting a continuing cyberespionage campaign, according to cyber researchers. The campaign targets military and diplomatic entities around the world through leveraging malware. The group has now added new weapons to its arsenal, including a management console and a worming function to its main malware, Crimson RAT.

This newly implemented worm can propagate from machine to machine, as well as steal files from USB removable drives that are connected to devices. Transparent Tribe is also known as Mythic Leopard or ProjectM and began operations around 2013. The group specialized in widespread spy-craft, and researchers have linked a spearphishing campaign to the group as well. Security researchers uncovered 1,093 targets across 27 companies as part of the initiative, including Germany, Afghanistan, India, Iran, and Pakistan.

Read More: Transparent Tribe Mounts Ongoing Spy Campaign on Military, Government

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Mali coup leader was trained by U.S. military, officers say

August 21, 2020

Sophisticated Peer-to-Peer Botnet Discovered

August 21, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2