Sophisticated Peer-to-Peer Botnet Discovered

A relatively recent peer-to-peer botnet has just been discovered by researchers. The botnet has been actively breaching Secure Shell servers since at least January and has been named FritzFrog. The botnet utilizes a worm malware that is multi-threaded, file-less, and leaves no signs of infection on the disks of targeted devices.

The botnet also allows attackers’ ongoing access to victim machines as it installs a backdoor in the form of an SSH public key. The botnet has reportedly breached over 500 servers to date, including organizations in the US Europe. The botnet has been targeting government, education, and finance industries as well as infrastructures such as railways, medical centers, banks, and telecom companies.

